close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Closure of Lakshman Jhula done to ensure user safety: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday that the decision to close Lakshman Jhula for vehicular and pedestrian use was taken with the safety of users as the topmost priority.

Closure of Lakshman Jhula done to ensure user safety: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday that the decision to close Lakshman Jhula for vehicular and pedestrian use was taken with the safety of users as the topmost priority.

"The government cannot play with the safety and security of the tourists and at the same time cannot send signals to the world that Uttarakhand visit is unsafe," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

Amid protests by locals, the nearly century-old Laxman Jhula bridge in Rishikesh was closed for pedestrians on Sunday after a ban was imposed on vehicular movement earlier. After a meeting of police, local administration and Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday, the PWD executive engineer announced that the decision to close the bridge was taken after an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) report said that the bridge was not fit for pedestrian use.

Soon after, the PWD department sealed entrances of the bridge from both sides by iron sheet and girders amidst staunch opposition by the local residents. Police also deployed forces on site to control the situation.

Lakshman Jhula is a 450-feet long iron suspension bridge constructed over Ganga river in 1923 and is one of the landmarks of the town. According to mythology, Lakshman, brother of Lord Rama, crossed the river on jute ropes at the place where the bridge is currently built.
 

Tags:
UttarakhandLakshman JhulaTrivendra Singh Rawat
Next
Story

Long-delayed RTR flyover opens in Delhi, to ease traffic congestion

Must Watch

PT3M47S

5W1H: Millions affected due to floods in Bihar