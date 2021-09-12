Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district kills four including three children

New Delhi: A cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has killed four members of a nomad family including three children, the officials informed on Sunday (September 12, 2021). According to the J&K Disaster Management Authority, one person is still missing.

The cloudburst occurred in the upper belt of Dangiwacha at Hamam Marcoot in the Sopore area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday night.

According to police, Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaza Begum (30), Naziya Akther (14) and Arif Hussain Khari (5), all residents of the Kalsiyan Nowshera area of Rajouri in the Jammu region -- died in the incident.

Another family member, Mohammad Bashir Khari (80), is still missing, and efforts are on to trace him, officials said.

(With agency inputs)

