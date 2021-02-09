CM Mamata Banerjee exploited West Bengal, says BJP President JP Nadda after launching 'Poriborton Yatra' in state

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday (February 9, 2021) flagged off the 'Poriborton Yatra' in West Bengal and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has exploited the state.

Nadda while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum attacked the Trinamool Congress and said, "The Bengal which was known for its culture, development, and for showing the direction to the country has been exploited through corruption by Mamata's government."

"So, BJP decided to start 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring in the real change," said Nadda in the poll-bound state.

The BJP national president also slammed the TMC for dividing communities by branding people as insiders and outsiders and said the rich culture of West Bengal is under threat under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal are under threat. Only the BJP can protect these. The insider-outsider culture is not the real culture of Bengal," Nadda stated.

He added, "The Trinamool Congress is pitting people against one another by branding them as outsiders. This is shameful. It is not the culture of the land of Swami Vivekananda, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore."

He also alleged that the state government criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police.

झाड़ग्राम, बंगाल में #PoribortonYatra के शुभारंभ के अवसर पर जनसभा को संबोधित किया। ममता सरकार ने प्रदेश में विकास को रोकने व भ्रष्टाचार को फैलाने का काम किया है। अब प्रदेश की जनता ने मन बना लिया है कि ममता दीदी को जाना होगा और बंगाल में कमल खिलाना होगा। pic.twitter.com/UdAcPmWBXK — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 9, 2021

"The TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and appeasement," said Nadda and added that the BJP would bring the 'asol paribartan' (real change) in West Bengal.

The BJP Chief also offered prayers at the Tarapith temple in Birbhum.

बीरभूम, पश्चिम बंगाल के प्रसिद्ध माँ तारापीठ मंदिर में देवी माँ की पूजा अर्चना कर आशीर्वाद लिया। माँ सभी पर अपनी कृपा और आशीष बनाए रखें। pic.twitter.com/oEIDps26fc — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 9, 2021

The assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to take place in April or May.

(With inputs from agencies)

