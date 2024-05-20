CM Mamata Banerjee’s U-turn On ‘Ashram Row’ After PM Modi’s Jibe

Amid ‘Ashram row’, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday praised the Ram Krishna Mission and said that she is not against any institution. She also criticised other person for doing politics over the matter.

Earlier on Saturday, Banerjee made allegations that some monks from the two monastic orders were acting "under instructions of the BJP". This prompted a strong response from PM Narendra Modi who further accused the west Bengal CM of being under "under pressure from Muslim extremists" and intimidating these socio-religious groups to "appease" the TMC's voter base.

She was addressing a rally in Bankura’s Onda when she said, “"I am not against Ramakrishna Mission, why should I be against an institution or insult it." "I have spoken about one or two persons," reported PTI quoting Mamata.

The chief minister also commended Bharat Sevashram Sangha, noting its service to the people. She said that she had mentioned Kartik Maharaj who did not permit the Trinamool Congress agent to sit at a polling booth in Rejinagar.

She accused the Bharat Sevashram Sangha monk from Murshidabad district of supporting the BJP and inciting people during clashes between two groups in Rejinagar. She stated that if he wanted to support the BJP, he should do so openly by wearing the party’s badge.