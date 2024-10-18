Omar Abdullah’s First Cabinet Meeting Passes Resolution For Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood

Srinagar: In its first cabinet meeting, the newly-formed government of Jammu and Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, passed a resolution urging the Central Government to restore statehood to the Union Territory. Sources within the administration confirmed that the resolution calls for the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the draft of the resolution has been prepared, and it is expected that Omar Abdullah will personally deliver it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, seeking statehood restoration for the region.

The Congress, which was a pre-poll ally of the National Conference, had earlier refused to join the government until statehood was reinstated. The restoration of statehood and the abrogation of Article 370 were central issues for most political parties during the recent elections, except for the BJP.

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, while speaking to reporters during his visit to Srinagar, reiterated the party's stance on statehood. "We have talked about statehood before, and even today, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear an application seeking its restoration within two months. I am sure the Government of India will soon restore it," he said.

When questioned about whether the National Conference would address the Article 370 issue in the Assembly, Abdullah stated that the party would need to return to court to present their arguments.

In the same meeting, portfolios were allocated to the newly elected ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. An order issued by the Lieutenant Governor outlined the assignments, citing Rule 4(2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.

As per the order, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister, will hold the portfolios of Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour & Employment, and Skill Development. Sakeena Itoo will oversee Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare. Javed Ahmed Rana will be in charge of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, while Javid Ahmad Dar will manage Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election. Satish Sharma will handle Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and ARI & Trainings.

The order further noted that any remaining departments not allocated would be handled by other ministers as required.