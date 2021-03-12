हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in West Bengal on March 17

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in West Bengal on March 17
File photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in poll-bound Assam on March 16 and West Bengal on March 17.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s name is on the list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigners for West Bengal. He will address a dozen election rallies in the state. News agency ANI reported that he will also campaign in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

Assam will face a three-phased poll from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently released a list of its 'star campaigners' for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the party's campaign in both West Bengal and Assam.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP at the Prime Minister's rally on Sunday (March 7), has been made one of the star campaigners of the party in West Bengal.

