New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CMAT result soon. The CMAT scorecard 2022 will be available for download on the official website of NTA- cmat.nta.nic.in, once released.

The candidates awaiting the CMAT results need to note that NTA has not yet officially announced the CMAT result date. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for latest updates.

Once released, the candidates will be able to check their scorecards through their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

CMAT Result 2022: Steps to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on the ‘CMAT 2022: Download Score Card’ link

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials such as date of birth and application number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: CMAT 2022 scorecard will be visible on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for further procedures

It may be noted that CMAT exam 2022 was conducted on April 9, 2022 in computer- based mode. According to the reports, over 60,000 candidates took this MBA entrance test this year and are awaiting results.

