Combined Medical Services Examination 2019: UPSC declares candidates qualifying for interview/personality test

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the names of candidates who qualified for Interview/Personality Test in the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019. The test was held on July 21.

“On the basis of the result of written part of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 held by the U.P.S.C. on 21.07.2019 the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Interview/Personality Test,” said UPSC in a release.

View complete list here

The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

The selected candidates will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on UPSC website from August 26 to September 09 till 06:00 PM.

“The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE alongwith uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 published in the e-gazette of India, dated 10.04.2019,” said the UPSC.

In case any of the written qualified candidate fails to bring any or all the required original documents, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the interview board.

Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard.

No request for change in the date and time of Personality Test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances.

The mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.