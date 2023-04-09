Come May 2, Punjab Govt Offices To Function From 7.30 AM To 2 PM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has decided to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm from next month in the state. At present, the office timings of the state government departments are 9 am to 5 pm.

The Punjab government has decided that from May 2, all the government offices will open at 7.30 am and close at 2 pm, Mann said in a video message. The new office timing will remain in force till July 15, he said. Mann said the decision was taken following discussions with many people, including state government employees.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ... ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫ਼ਤਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ 'ਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ...ਦੇਸ਼ 'ਚ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਇਹ ਫਾਰਮੂਲਾ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ...Live https://t.co/jCEkRsHjHj — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 8, 2023

He further said the change in office timings during summer will ease the load on electricity demand.

"Power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stated that peak load (of electricity) starts after 1.30 pm and if government offices are shut at 2 pm, then it will help in reducing peak load by 300 to 350 MW," the chief minister said.

Mann said this decision will also benefit common people as they can get their work done in government offices before the start of peak time of hot weather during the day.

"It will enable a common man to do his work early in the morning without taking leave from his work," he said.

Likewise, Mann said, this will also facilitate employees as they will be able to attend social functions after office hours.

The employees will also be able to spend more time with their children, he added