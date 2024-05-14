Comedian Shyam Rangeela, Known For Mimicking PM Alleges 'Barred From Contesting Against Modi In Varanasi'

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his videos of mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alleged that he has not been allowed to file his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Varanasi seat against the Prime Minister. Rangeela, who said he tried to file papers in Varanasi since Friday, May 10, said he was not allowed to enter the district magistrate's office on Tuesday, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed nomination papers from the prestigious seat.

“They can reject by my papers. But at least, take the documents," Rangeela said in a social media post. Today is the last day of filing nomination for Varanasi seat which is going to polls in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections on June 1.

वाराणसी चुनाव आयोग कार्यालय

14 मई, सुबह 9:15 बजे लगभग पहुँच गये है,

कहीं से कोई जवाब नहीं आ रहा,

लेकिन नामांकन की उम्मीद अभी भी नहीं छोड़ी है हमने pic.twitter.com/MfirxtfNZk — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 14, 2024

PM Modi, who is seeking a third term from Varanasi, won the seat by nearly 4.8 lakh votes in 2019 elections. In 2014 elections, the PM won the seat by a margin of 3.72 lakh votes.

Before PM Modi, about 14 people have filed their nomination form for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency including candidates from mainstream political parties and independents. Congress candidate Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Athar Ali Lari are other candidates from the seat.

Congress party jumped into the controversy too. "Everyone is free to file a nomination including PM Modi. However, other people are not allowed to file their nominations from the constituency. A YouTuber named (Shyam) Rangeela, who wished to file a nomination from Varanasi, isn’t getting nomination papers from the administration. Why PM Modi is afraid of people? Let them contest against you," Congress leader Surendra Rajput told news agency PTI.

Who Is Comedian Shyam Rangeela?

Born and brought up in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh, Rangeela studied animation. Rangeela is known for his mimicry skills, especially of political figures. He was seen as a comedian in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ on TV. On May 1, he announced his wish to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rangeela shot to fame for the first time in 2017 when his mimicry act of PM Modi became widely popular on social media. Since then, Rangeela has been making videos mimicking the PM's speeches and interviews.

Apart from PM Modi, Rangeela has also made mimicry videos of other political figures such as Rahul Gandhi. For quite sometime now, Rangeela has been critical of PM Modi and his policies, as evident by his videos. In fact, the video announcing his candidacy, had some portions where Rangeela is heard mimicking PM Modi's voice.

