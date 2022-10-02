COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling ends TODAY at comedk.org- Check details here
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to complete the choice filling process today, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK, will end the choice filling process today on comedk.org. The mock round choice filling process will conclude at 11:55 p.m. Candidates who are qualified and interested are encouraged to complete option filling right away. Submissions made after the deadline won't be accepted under any circumstances. The timetable and the direct application link are linked below.
The UGET 2022 mock allotment list will be released on October 4, 2022. After weighing the contestants' preferences, a decision will be made.
COMEDK UGET 2022: Here’s how to opt for choice filling
- Candidates should go to COMEDK website- comedk.org
- On the homepage, they should click on the 'Choice Filling' link
- Then candidates will have to enter the log-in credentials
- Candidates will then have to fill out the choice filling application form
- They should cross-check the details and submit the form
- Candidates should download it and take a printout for further reference
COMEDK UGET 2022; check the counseling schedule here
Candidates should be aware that they can add as many preferences as they'd like, but that only preferences that have already been recorded will be taken into account. Candidates may change their college or courses as often as necessary. Candidates will not be eligible for further consideration if their choice filling form is "BLANK" at the conclusion of the Round 1 choice filling period.
Live Tv
More Stories