COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 3 dates RELEASED at comedk.org- Check details here

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The COMEDK round three 2022 choice filling will be available from November 10 through November 11, and the seat allocation will be made public on November 14. The COMEDK round 3 result will be announced based on the selections made by candidates. The COMEDK round 2 seat allocation results for the general category were already made public by the authorities on October 29. For the COMEDK UGET seat allocation result 2022, candidates had to log in to the candidate portal using their application number and password.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form November 10 to 11, 2022 Publication of Round 3 Allotment Result November 14, 2022 Decision Making and Fee payment of Round 3 November 14 to 16, 2022

COMEDK Round 3 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to fill choices

Visit comedk.org

Click on the “Login” tab

Enter application number and password.

Upon successful login, select and lock the preferred choices.

The registration process for COMEDK counselling 2022 began on July 20. This was followed by choice-filling in the COMEDK 2022 counselling, payment of fees, document verification, and seat allocation. The COMEDK exam 2022 eligible candidates were permitted to register for the counselling process.