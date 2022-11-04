topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COMEDK COUNSELLING 2022

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 3 dates RELEASED at comedk.org- Check details here

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The authorities have announced the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling round 3 dates on the official website-comedk.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 3 dates RELEASED at comedk.org- Check details here

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The COMEDK round three 2022 choice filling will be available from November 10 through November 11, and the seat allocation will be made public on November 14. The COMEDK round 3 result will be announced based on the selections made by candidates. The COMEDK round 2 seat allocation results for the general category were already made public by the authorities on October 29. For the COMEDK UGET seat allocation result 2022, candidates had to log in to the candidate portal using their application number and password.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates
Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form November 10 to 11, 2022
Publication of Round 3 Allotment Result November 14, 2022
Decision Making and Fee payment of Round 3 November 14 to 16, 2022

COMEDK Round 3 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to fill choices

  • Visit comedk.org
  • Click on the “Login” tab
  • Enter application number and password.
  • Upon successful login, select and lock the preferred choices.

The registration process for COMEDK counselling 2022 began on July 20. This was followed by choice-filling in the COMEDK 2022 counselling, payment of fees, document verification, and seat allocation. The COMEDK exam 2022 eligible candidates were permitted to register for the counselling process.

Live Tv

comedk counselling 2022COMEDK Seat allotment resultcomedk.orgcomedk uget choice fillingcomedk uget registrationcomedk uget round 3 scheduleround 3 comedk

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?