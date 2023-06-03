Committed To Protection Of Kannadigas In Balasore Train Accident: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday expressed grief over the Odisha train accident and ensured the safety of Kannadigas. "Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah has deputed a team led by Minister Shri Santosh Lad to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Balasore train incident," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office. He directed the Chief Secretary and concerned officials to visit the spot to ensure the safety of Kannadigas and provide all necessary support to the victims of the train mishap.

"In the case of the terrible train accident that took place in the state of Odisha yesterday, the government there should take action and find the cause of the accident. Steps should be taken to prevent another accident. May God give strength to the family of those who died in the accident to bear the pain," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said earlier.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Dhivakumar asked the Odisha government to find the cause of the train collision on June 2. The death toll has increased to 261 and over 900 have been injured. According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Centre, over 900 people are injured. The toll rose from 238 to 261 according to the report.

Odisha Train Accident: Rescue Operation Underway

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations. The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

PM Modi In Balasore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the accident site in Odisha. He will take stock of one of the most horrific train accidents in recent memory, which has according to the latest estimates killed over 261 people and over 1000 people injured. PM Modi landed in an Air Force chopper near the site of the incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

He will visit the injured at the Balasore District Hospital to meet the crash survivors. Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident. The accident involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.