topStoriesenglish2602229
NewsIndia
SAME SEX MARRIAGE

Committee To Be Set Up To Explore Administrative Concerns Of Same-Sex Couples: Centre To SC

While hearing the matter on April 27, the apex court had asked the Centre whether social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into legalizing their marriage.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:22 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Committee To Be Set Up To Explore Administrative Concerns Of Same-Sex Couples: Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a committee headed by the cabinet secretary would be constituted to explore administrative steps for addressing some concerns of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalizing their marriage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, that the government is positive about the suggestion for exploring administrative steps in this regard.

He told the bench, which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, that this will need coordination between more than one ministry. On the seventh day of the hearing in the matter, Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard.

While hearing the matter on April 27, the apex court had asked the Centre whether social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into legalizing their marriage.

The court had posed the question after observing that the Centre's acceptance of the right to the cohabitation of same-sex partners as a fundamental right cast a "corresponding duty" on it to recognize its social consequences.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal