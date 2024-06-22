Rajasthan Police have detained around 40 individuals following a violent clash between two communities that rocked Jodhpur's Sursagar area late Friday night. The incident, marked by stone-pelting and arson, stemmed from a simmering dispute over the construction of shops near Idgah, ultimately escalating into a confrontation between two communities.

What Led To Communal Clash In Jodhpur?

The clash erupted over objections to the construction of a gate near the eidgah, a conflict that had simmered for two days. Police intervened initially to defuse tensions, but the situation escalated when protests reignited on Friday night. Arguments escalated into violence, with stones thrown and property damaged, including a shop and a tractor set on fire.

As tensions flared, stones were hurled and property was vandalized. A shop was set ablaze, and a tractor was also targeted in the unrest. Police responded with lathicharge and deployed tear gas shells to disperse the agitated crowd around 1 a.m. During the chaos, two policemen sustained injuries from the stone-pelting.

Police Action And Detentions:

Police responded with lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd around 1 a.m. Two policemen sustained injuries during the stone-pelting. Authorities swiftly identified and detained suspects involved in the violence. Additional security measures, including deployment of drones, were implemented to monitor the area.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh assured that the situation is under control, with continuous monitoring and patrols in affected areas. Two FIRs have been filed based on complaints from both sides, and further arrests are expected as police continue to raid localities to apprehend suspects

By late Friday night, the situation was brought under control but the area remained tense. Heavy police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary forces continue to be deployed on Saturday morning to maintain law and order.