Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823247https://zeenews.india.com/india/congress-appoints-observers-for-maharashtra-and-jharkhand-for-post-election-scenarios-2823247.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Congress Appoints Observers For Maharashtra And Jharkhand For Post-Election Scenarios

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections: A day before the assembly poll results, the Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios. 

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 06:52 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Appoints Observers For Maharashtra And Jharkhand For Post-Election Scenarios

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections: A day before the assembly poll results, the Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge deputed Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and G Parameshwara as AICC observers to Maharashtra and Jharkhand with immediate effect, a party statement said.

For Jharkhand, Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru have been named observers.

Most exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance is in power in Maharashtra while the JMM-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.

The counting of votes would take place on November 23 for the single-phase Maharashtra election held on Wednesday and the two-phase voting in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK