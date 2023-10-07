trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672010
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN ELECTION 2023

Congress Bets Big On Caste Survey, Promises Bihar-Like Census In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised a caste census in the state, addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also promised a similar census in the state if the party is voted to power again. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Bets Big On Caste Survey, Promises Bihar-Like Census In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Ahead of the crucial assembly polls, the Congress party is betting big on a Bihar-like caste survey. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised a caste census in the state, addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also promised a similar census in the state if the party is voted to power again. Since the Bihar government released its caste survey data earlier this week, the clamour has been growing among states for the census.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the caste census system in the Raipur session of Congress, and we will do it here on the basis of the same. Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste census like Bihar. We will take the concept that there should be participation of the people as per their population. Instructions will be given to conducting caste-based census on the lines of Bihar," CM Gehlot said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if Congress is voted to power again in the state, a caste census will be conducted here as well. "I announce that if Congress repeats government in Chhattisgarh, then like Bihar, we will also hold caste census in the state," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a public event in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Kanker.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already demanded a national caste census while pitching for 'greater the population, greater the rights'. On the other hand, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also announced a socio-economic survey of the state's “indigenous” Muslim sub-groups.

While the BJP has accused the opposition parties of trying to divide Hindus on caste lines, the opposition parties are seeing this as an opportunity to break BJP's vote bank on caste lines.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train