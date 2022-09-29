Congress’ BIG WARNING to Ashok Gehlot loyalists: ‘Don’t comment on internal party matters’

New Delhi: The Congress high command on Thursday issued a big warning to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists asking them not to make any comments on the party's internal matters in the public. The party warned its Rajasthan leaders of strict disciplinary action for speaking against the party or making any public statements on the party's internal matters and against other functionaries.

#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis | Congress advises all leaders of the party to "refrain from making public statements against any other leaders or about Party's internal matters." The party also warns of "strict disciplinary action" if any violation of this advisory is made. pic.twitter.com/3lejUCcufO — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

In its advisory, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party's internal matters.

The advisory follows an open rebellion in Rajasthan with MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defying the central observers' attempts to hold a legislature party meeting for passing a resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide on the next chief minister.

"We are noticing statements of Congress leaders in Rajasthan regarding the party's internal matters and against other leaders," Venugopal said. He further said that strict disciplinary action will be initiated if any violation of this advisory is made.

The warning came after Gehlot announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state and said the decision on whether he would remain CM would be taken by the party chief.

After meeting the party president, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to Gandhi for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted the move to hold a meeting of party legislators.

Instead, they held a parallel meeting to pitch for Gehlot's continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot will not replace him. Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of events in the state. Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Gandhi will decide on the issue.