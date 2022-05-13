हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir

Congress Chintan Shivir: Leaders asked to keep phones outside to prevent info leakage

Sonia Gandhi urged party leaders and delegates to keep their phones outside the premises, reports ANI. 

Congress Chintan Shivir: Leaders asked to keep phones outside to prevent info leakage
File Photo

Right before the commencement of `Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir`, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday urged party leaders and delegates to keep their phones outside the premises where the meeting is being held to avoid ‘leakage of crucial information’, sources said. Senior Congress leaders and Gandhis are in Rajasthan`s Udaipur for the three-day brainstorming session, which is being called the `Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir` to discuss the strategy for the 2024 general polls, ways to combat the politics of polarization and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges. 

"Before the address of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the announcement was made to put their phones in locker rooms. Congress members have strictly been asked to not bring their phones during the meetings so as to keep the meeting very confidential," sources said. 

The Congress party has been serious regarding the information leak during the important meetings of the Congress party. For the last two Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings, the members have been asked to submit their phones to prevent the leak of information. 

During the three-day-long Chintan Shivir, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi while addressing the gathering gave a clear message to all the senior leaders and workers by saying, "The party has given a lot to all of us. Now is the time to pay off the karz (debt). The party has `given all everything`. Everyone should keep their views open."

