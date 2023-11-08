Congress Conspiring To Snatch Free Ration Facility From Poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi today launched a blistering attack against the Congress party accusing it of trying to snatch free ration facilities from the poor. Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Congress is conspiring to snatch free ration facility from people by complaining against me to the Election Commission."

PM Modi alleged that Congress leaders have been saying they will complain to the Election Commission over BJP's promise of extending the free ration scheme for five years. Modi said that he would continue to do the good work and would let the Congress commit this sin. In his last rally in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi had announced an extension of the free ration scheme. Eighty crore people will get free ration for the next five years.

Launching an all-out attack on the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the grand old party followed the 'laapata (missing) model' when it ruled the state. Addressing an election rally at Guna today, PM Modi said, "The Congress followed and implemented a 'laapata model' when they were in power in Madhya Pradesh. From water supply and development to electricity and employment, everything was missing here during the Congress rule."

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said the people need to be aware of the Congress as they rob people's money and indulge in scams. Claiming that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is being "remote-controlled", PM Modi said that Congress are a party that robs the poor of their money, indulges in scams, and splits society for votes.

Madhya Pradesh will vote in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (With agency inputs)