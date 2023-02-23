Congress Leader Pawan Khera Arrested by Assam Police, SC To Hear Plea At 3 pm

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested by Assam police at the Delhi airport on Thursday (February 23) after he was deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur Indigo flight by authorities. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea related to his arrest and consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him at 3 pm on Thursday after Congress approached the apex court. In a video shared by ANI, police personnel can be seen escorting Khera to their vehicle. Khera, while speaking to reporters, said that he will fight whatever case he was detained for. Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police to ANI that a case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. He will be presented in a Delhi court and will be taken to Assam on transit remand.

Assam Police arrests Congress leader Pawan Khera. He will be presented in a Delhi court and will be taken to Assam on transit remand pic.twitter.com/GGlU0zkgKn February 23, 2023

#WATCH | "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight," says Congress leader Pawan Khera as Delhi Police takes him after he was deboarded from an aircraft at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/cKXeo6kSb4 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

A political drama unfolded at Delhi airport after Pawan Khera was deplaned from a Raipur-bound IndiGo flight. Earlier several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac. Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said the police were on their way and would explain the reason to him. However, later, Delhi police handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera. According to PTI, a case has been registered against Khera under various sections of the IPC for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high-handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

