Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to speak to students on economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (January 13) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the prime minister should muster the courage to speak to the students in universities on why the country's economy is falling down, asserting that PM Modi did "not have the guts" to do so.

Accusing PM Modi of diving the nation on religious lines, the Wayanad MP said that the prime minister is trying to distract the attention of people from real issues. Rahul Gandhi made the statements while talking to media after a meeting of the Opposition leaders in Delhi. The meeting was attended by the leaders of 20 parties.

"Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters of these universities on why the economy has become a disaster, why has it become a basket case and why unemployment in India is at its highest in 50 years. Unfortunately, the prime minister of the country does not have the guts to do this," said Rahul Gandhi.

He added that PM Modi lacks the guts to face the students of the country and he is using police force to brutalise the students of the country. "I challenge the prime minister to go to any of the universities, stand over there without his police, without his infrastructure and tell the people what is he going to do with this country," the Congress leader said.

The meeting convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was attended by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leader Manoj Jha and National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi. Several Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those present at the meeting.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, did not attend the meeting.