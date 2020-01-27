हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit NHRC office over police action on anti-CAA protesters in UP

The Congress delegation further demanded a probe into the deaths that took place in the state during the protests. 

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit NHRC office over police action on anti-CAA protesters in UP

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited National Human Rights Commission office on Monday and filed a complaint 'against the action of the state police on the protesters during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act'. The Gandhi siblings were accompanied by senior Congress leaders included Salman Khurshid,  Mohsina Kidwai, Jitin Prasada, P L Punia, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The Congress leaders met the NHRC officials and discussed the UP police action against the anti-CAA agitators and called it as brutal and inhuman. The Congress delegation further demanded a probe into the deaths that took place in the state during the protests. 

Live TV

The Congress party has compiled the proof and other material on record to make a case against the UP Police which cracked down the agitation in the state with force, said news agency IANS. 

Earlier, Priyanka Gandi Vadra had visited families of many victims who died during the Anti-CAA stir in several parts of UP including Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Lucknow. 

Nearly, 23 people died during the anti-CAA protest which took place in several parts of UP. 

CongressNational Human Rights Commission (NHRC)Anti-CAA protest
