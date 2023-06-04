Congress Makes Big Claim On Odisha Train Accident, Says Centre Was Aware Of Signal Interlocking Issue

The Congress party today made a big claim related to the Odisha train accident in which 275 people lost their lives and over 1,100 were injured. Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena today confirmed that the death toll is 275 and not 288 as some bodies were counted twice. While around 300 people are still under treatment at various hospitals, the Congress has posed stinging questions to the Modi government while claiming that the Centre was aware of the signal interlocking issue.

Speaking to the media, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the accident happened due to a change in the electronic interlocking system. "The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw told the media.

Hours later, Congress leader Pawan Khera addressed a press conference where he claimed that the Railway Ministry was informed about the signal interlocking issue in February. "If you go to the Twitter timeline of the Railway Minister, you will see the reality of the Railways. There are 3.12 lakh posts vacant in the Railway Department. An internal report circulated in the Railway Ministry on February 9 stated that there was a defect in the signal interlocking system. If this is not done properly, accidents will keep happening. We want to know what action was taken on this report?" asked Khera.

He also said that according to the CAG report, there have been 1,127 incidents of train derailments between 2017 and 2021. "The budget for repair/renovation of the track is decreasing every year in the Modi government. Not only this... the budget that is there is not being used. We are not against the high-speed train, but by showing 10-15 shining trains, they will make the whole structure hollow, this is not acceptable," alleged Khera.

The Congress leader also asked whether PM Narendra Modi will take responsibility of the worst train accident of the century. He also said that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should resign.

The restoration work of the damaged track is underway at the Balasore site. The Railway minister informed that the down main line was made fit at 12:05 pm today. The fatal accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.