Congress will never implement CAA if voted to power in Assam, says Rahul Gandhi

Sivasagar: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the poll-bound Assam on Sunday (February 14, 2021) and said that his party will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and accused them of dividing Assam.

He said, "If Assam is divided, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be affected, but the people of Assam and the rest of India will be affected."

The former Congress chief also targetted Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and said that the state needs its 'own chief minister' who will listen to the voice of the people and not one who listens only to Nagpur and Delhi.

"Remote control can operate a TV but not a CM. The current CM listens to Nagpur and Delhi. If Assam gets a CM like this again, it will not benefit the people. The youths need a CM who will give jobs to them," he stated.

Rahul while addressing his first public rally in Assam ahead of the assembly elections, said, "The Assam Accord has brought peace and it is the protector of the state. I and my party workers will protect each principle of the Accord. There will not be a single deviation from it."

Gandhi said that illegal immigration is an issue in Assam and exuded confidence that the people of the state have the capability to resolve the issue through dialogue.

He said that the Congress government under the leadership of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had brought peace to Assam by ending the era of violence.

This is to be noted that the under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given the Indian citizenship.

However, the anti-CAA protesters in the state say that the law violates the provisions of the Assam Accord.

(With inputs from PTI news agency)



