Congress workers wave black flags to Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bhopal; Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls it 'life-threatening attack'

New Delhi: Congress workers on Friday (March 13) waved blac flags at former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), when he was on his way to the city airport. The incident occured near Kamla Park in the city in the evening. According to reports, Scindia was going to the airport after a meeting with BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's residence in Bhopal.

Confirming the incident of Congress workers showing black flags to Scindia, party secretary Abdul Nafees said, "The party workers showed black flags to Mr Scindia as he has deceived the party. Besides waving black flags at him, they also blackened a vehicle which was part of his motorcade."

According to the police, Congress workers tried to stop Scindia's motorcade near Kamla Park; however, the police personnel whisked away the protesters and cleared the way for the newly-joined BJP leader's cavalcade.

Meanwhile, terming the incident as 'life-threatening attack', ex-MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded action against those involved and said that law and order in the state has collapsed. "Attempts were made to attack Scindia. Stones pelted at his car. With great difficulty, the driver managed to take the car carrying away from the spot," Chouhan said.

"You can simply imagine the kind of situation prevailing in the state. A government which has lost majority is engineering attacks. I strongly condemn this incident and appeal to police and administration to take swift action against those responsible for this attack on Scindia," Chouhan said in a statement.

Speaking of the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, at least 22 Congress legislators in the state have resigned after Scindia quit the party earlier this week and joined BJP. The move has pushed the Kamal Nath government in the state to the brink of collapse.