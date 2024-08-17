'Conspiracy': Huge Boulder Placed On Track To Derail Sabarmati Express, Indicates Probe

Hours after 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur, the initial probe has hinted at a conspiracy behind the accident. The train derailed after the engine hit an 'object placed on the track'. According to Police, while track locks were found near the train, a huge boulder was placed on the track leading to the accident. Just 1.5 hours before the accident, another train had passed on the same track safely. Police believe that the boulder was placed on the track between 1am and 2.30 am. The train derailment took place around 2.35am. On the same track at 1.20 am, a Patna-Indore train crossed uninterrupted, Railway Board officials said.

The Railways reported that seven trains were cancelled and three others were diverted following the derailment. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Intelligence Bureau and Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the incident. He also mentioned that arrangements are being made to ensure the passengers can continue their journeys.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said, "The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Trains were arranged for passengers on their onward journey to Amdavad."

Police Commissioner, Kanpur, Akhil Kumar, said the loco pilot informed the police that he had seen something on the tracks from a distance and he immediately applied the emergency brakes that resulted in the derailment, but he failed to elaborate on what he saw. Kumar said that no FIR had been lodged in this connection till Saturday evening as the police had not received a written complaint from the railways so far. "A piece of iron which was allegedly placed on the tracks resulting in train derailment has been found about 70 to 80 yards away from the incident site and no dragging signs were there," the police commissioner said.

Railway Board officials are investigating the possible involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements, as initial findings suggest that the train's engine may have struck an object deliberately placed on the tracks. They reported discovering foreign material near the 16th coach of the train.

According to the officials, the extent of the damage to the engine's cattle guard indicates that it collided with this foreign object, leading to the derailment. The locomotive pilot also noted that a boulder struck the cattle guard, causing significant damage and bending the front portion of the engine.