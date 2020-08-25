हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

Cop arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh for allegedly raping colleague

The woman police officer of sub-inspector rank alleged that she was raped repeatedly by the 28-year-old constable who promised her marriage.

Cop arrested in Jharkhand&#039;s Ramgarh for allegedly raping colleague
File Photo

RAMGARH: A police constable was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday (for allegedly raping his colleague, officials said.

The woman police officer of sub-inspector rank alleged that she was raped repeatedly by the 28-year-old constable who promised her marriage, they said.

Both of them were posted at the Mandu police station, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told PTI. The constable later declined to marry the woman officer and got married somewhere else, he said.

Following this, she lodged the complaint and the constable was arrested, he added.

Police said they are investigating the matter. 

 

 

Tags:
JharkhandRamgarhrapeSexual assault
