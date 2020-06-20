Corona patient dies in Kota hospital after family unplugs ventilator to switch on cooler

Kota: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man died at a Rajasthan's Kota hospital after his family members allegedly unplugged the ventilator, to plug in an air cooler. The hospital authorities said a three-member committee will probe the incident.

The patient was suspected to be infected from coronavirus and admitted was at ICU in the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital on June 13, 2020. However, his test report, came negative later. On June 15, the patient was shifted to ICU as a safety measure after another patient in the ICU tested positive for the disease.

The family member of the patient had bought air cooler in the isolation ward as it was very hot inside the hospital premises. Not being able to find any socket for the cooler, the members choose to unplug the ventilator and soon after few minutes, the ventilator ran out of power.

Hospital superintendent Dr Naveen Saxena said the committee comprising the deputy superintendent, nursing superintendent and chief medical officer on duty will probe the incident and submit the report on Saturday.

The hospital staff arrived 40 minutes after the problem in ventilator was reported in the hospital.

The matter is now under investigation and the doctor said action would be taken against whoever found guilty in the incident