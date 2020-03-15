हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus India

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 107, Maharashtra highest with 31

The Health Ministry on Sunday (March 15) updated the number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India to 107. Of these, nine have been cured and two have died. 

IANS photo

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Sunday (March 15) updated the number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India to 107, which includes 90 Indian nationals. Among these, nine have been cured and two have died. 

According to officials, total number of passengers screened at the airport so far is 12,29,363.

Here's a state-wise list of COVID confirmed cases: 

Delhi: 7
Haryana: 14 (All foreign national)
Kerala: 22
Rajasthan: 2 (All foreign national)
Telangana: 3
Uttar Pradesh: 11 (1 foreign national)
Ladakh: 3
Tamil Nadu: 1
Jammu and Kashmir: 2
Punjab: 1
Karnataka: 6
Maharashtra: 31
Andhra Pradesh: 1

Total Number of confirmed cases in India: 107

