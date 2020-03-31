Coronavirus COVID-19: One killed in Bihar for informing officials about the arrival of migrants from Maharashtra

In a shocking incident, a resident of Madhaul village in Bihar's Sitamarhi was beaten to death on Monday (March 30) because he informed local health officials about the arrival of two migrants from Maharashtra to the village. The two migrants had reached the village after the announcement of 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The deceased identified as Bablu informed the officials about the arrival of two migrants in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease in the village. After receiving the information a team of health department officials reached the home of two migrant workers in order to collect their samples for coronavirus.

Sources told Zee Media that the two migrants got angry after seeing the health officials and they thrashed Bablu after giving their samples to medical experts. It is learnt that six people have been named as accused in this case and two have been arrested so far. A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe is on in this case.

Menawhile, the Union Health Ministry said that the coronavirus cases in India jumped to 1,251 on Monday with 32 people succumbing to the disease. Although the Union Health Ministry clarified on Monday that the country is still in the 'local transmission' stage but 227 cases positive cases were registered on Monday, the maximum number of cases in 24 hours since the first confirmed positive case in the country on January 30, 2020.