Coronavirus death toll in India surpass 1 lakh mark; 79,476 new COVID-19 infections reported

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 64 lakh mark with more than 79,000 cases reported in the span of the last 24 hours. In a grim milestone, India's death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 1-lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus tally in India now stands at 64,73,545 with 79,476 new cases. Out of the total tally 9,44,996 are active cases and 54,27,707 are cured/discharged/migrated cases.

The death toll in India stands at 1,00,842 and the fatality rate stands at 1.56 percent.

Here's the state-wise tally of Coronavirus cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 2 3631 8 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 56897 961 643993 7485 5900 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3019 64 7183 134 18 2 4 Assam 34128 35 148963 1441 721 10 5 Bihar 12077 9 172449 1401 910 6 6 Chandigarh 1881 3 10162 153 169 5 7 Chhattisgarh 29693 775 88095 3396 1002 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 13 2959 20 2 9 Delhi 26450 288 253784 3171 5438 37 10 Goa 5009 32 29004 479 442 2 11 Gujarat 16735 45 119683 1250 3475 15 12 Haryana 13247 225 116716 1678 1425 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 3256 160 11996 388 202 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 16089 324 59952 1400 1212 14 15 Jharkhand 11243 239 73428 967 729 8 16 Karnataka 112005 1574 499506 7094 9119 125 17 Kerala 77564 5146 135144 4092 791 20 18 Ladakh 1094 27 3274 42 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 20124 349 109611 2332 2372 36 20 Maharashtra 261313 1873 1117720 13294 37480 424 21 Manipur 2336 66 8992 351 69 1 22 Meghalaya 1755 5 4226 225 52 1 23 Mizoram 344 16 1759 38 0 24 Nagaland 1090 7 5211 67 17 25 Odisha 31331 464 194128 4048 875 16 26 Puducherry 5054 60 22948 443 532 7 27 Punjab 14935 828 97777 1840 3501 50 28 Rajasthan 20942 135 117238 2060 1516 16 29 Sikkim 642 6 2409 34 41 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46294 75 552938 5603 9653 67 31 Telengana 28328 292 167846 2002 1153 8 32 Tripura 5366 114 20897 301 289 3 33 Uttarakhand 8504 40 40419 340 636 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 49112 1266 351966 5107 5917 53 35 West Bengal 26865 313 231699 2944 5070 53 Total# 944996 2779 5427706 75628 100842 1069

As per ICMR, 7,78,50,403 samples of COVID-19 have been tested in India till October 2 out of which 11,32,675 samples were tested on Friday alone.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of caseload after the United States and is at the third place in terms of COVID-19 deaths. However, India is in the first position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.

