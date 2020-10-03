Coronavirus death toll in India surpass 1 lakh mark; 79,476 new COVID-19 infections reported

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 64 lakh mark with more than 79,000 cases reported in the span of the last 24 hours. In a grim milestone, India's death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 1-lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus tally in India now stands at 64,73,545 with 79,476 new cases. Out of the total tally 9,44,996 are active cases and 54,27,707 are cured/discharged/migrated cases.
The death toll in India stands at 1,00,842 and the fatality rate stands at 1.56 percent.
Here's the state-wise tally of Coronavirus cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|174
|2
|3631
|8
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|56897
|961
|643993
|7485
|5900
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3019
|64
|7183
|134
|18
|2
|4
|Assam
|34128
|35
|148963
|1441
|721
|10
|5
|Bihar
|12077
|9
|172449
|1401
|910
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|1881
|3
|10162
|153
|169
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|29693
|775
|88095
|3396
|1002
|16
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|100
|13
|2959
|20
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26450
|288
|253784
|3171
|5438
|37
|10
|Goa
|5009
|32
|29004
|479
|442
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|16735
|45
|119683
|1250
|3475
|15
|12
|Haryana
|13247
|225
|116716
|1678
|1425
|23
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3256
|160
|11996
|388
|202
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16089
|324
|59952
|1400
|1212
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|11243
|239
|73428
|967
|729
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|112005
|1574
|499506
|7094
|9119
|125
|17
|Kerala
|77564
|5146
|135144
|4092
|791
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|1094
|27
|3274
|42
|61
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20124
|349
|109611
|2332
|2372
|36
|20
|Maharashtra
|261313
|1873
|1117720
|13294
|37480
|424
|21
|Manipur
|2336
|66
|8992
|351
|69
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1755
|5
|4226
|225
|52
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|344
|16
|1759
|38
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1090
|7
|5211
|67
|17
|25
|Odisha
|31331
|464
|194128
|4048
|875
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|5054
|60
|22948
|443
|532
|7
|27
|Punjab
|14935
|828
|97777
|1840
|3501
|50
|28
|Rajasthan
|20942
|135
|117238
|2060
|1516
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|642
|6
|2409
|34
|41
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46294
|75
|552938
|5603
|9653
|67
|31
|Telengana
|28328
|292
|167846
|2002
|1153
|8
|32
|Tripura
|5366
|114
|20897
|301
|289
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|8504
|40
|40419
|340
|636
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49112
|1266
|351966
|5107
|5917
|53
|35
|West Bengal
|26865
|313
|231699
|2944
|5070
|53
|Total#
|944996
|2779
|5427706
|75628
|100842
|1069
As per ICMR, 7,78,50,403 samples of COVID-19 have been tested in India till October 2 out of which 11,32,675 samples were tested on Friday alone.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of caseload after the United States and is at the third place in terms of COVID-19 deaths. However, India is in the first position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.