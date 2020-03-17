हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: From Maharashtra's Siddhivinayak temple to Ujjain's Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh; list of religious places closed across India

With the number of cases scaling up in India the religious places like temple, mosques and gurdwaras are taking precautionary measures by either closing the temple or restricting entry of foreigners in the premises. Central and state government have also issued advisory asking people to follow social distancing and avoid all kind of public gatherings 

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in India with the number going up to 40 including 2 deaths. In the wake of the situation Maharashtra very famous Siddhivinayak temple, has been closed to avoid gathering of mass amid coronavirus scare. The other temples which are closed in the state include - Mahalaxmi temple, Mumba Devi temple, Dagdu Seth Halwai, Ganpati Temple, Ekavira Devi, Karla (near Pune), Tulja Bhavani Temple located in Tuljapur, Jyortiling, Parli Vaijnath, Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Shegaon, Rukmini temple, Vitthal Temple of Pandharpur, Sai Baba Temple of Shirdi. 

West Bengals ISKCON Radha Krishna temple where devotees come from all around the globe was also closed in view to stop the spread of the virus in the country. 
 
The Baba Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was closed on Monday (March 16, 2020). In Gwalior, Hanuman statue has been masked to spread the awareness of coronavirus among people. Meenakshi Mandir of Madurai was also closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

Meanwhile, famous tourist spots like Red Fort, Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal and all other ASI monuments across India has been closed amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

The total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 137 in India on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) as per the Ministry of Health.

