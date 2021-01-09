हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JP Nadda

Corruption has been institutionalised in West Bengal: BJP chief JP Nadda slams TMC

Nadda during his visit to the poll-bound state said, "The ruling political party is working with a criminal instinct. Corruption has been institutionalised."

PTI photo
Bardhaman: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday (January 9, 2021) slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that the corruption has been institutionalised in West Bengal.

The BJP national president stated, "The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookherjee represented the true Bengali culture. We live the rich Bengali culture, which talks of what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow."

He also recalled his last visit to West Bengal when his convoy was attacked and said, "Today I saw that things are better, it was so far so good':

"The attack on a protected leader shows the prevailing law and order situation in the state," said Nadda.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, Nadda also said, "When our government comes to power, we will work for the benefit of the farmers. The BJP government will come in West Bengal and we will implement the PM Kisan Yojna and Ayushman Bharat scheme."

The senior BJP leader also commented on the speculations about cricketer Sourav Ganguly joining the BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly elections and said the 'matter will be discussed once it comes before the party'.

The BJP president was on a one-day visit to Purba Bardhaman district.
 

Nadda's rally comes almost 20 days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the poll-bound state.

Tags:
JP Nadda2021 West Bengal assembly electionTrinamool Congress
COVID-19 vaccination drive in India to begin on Jan 16; PM Narendra Modi reviews preparedness
