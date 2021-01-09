Corruption has been institutionalised in West Bengal: BJP chief JP Nadda slams TMC

Bardhaman: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday (January 9, 2021) slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that the corruption has been institutionalised in West Bengal.

Nadda during his visit to the poll-bound state said, "The ruling political party is working with a criminal instinct. Corruption has been institutionalised."

बर्धमान, पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर ममता सरकार के जन-सामान्य के प्रति हीन भावना के बारे में सभी को अवगत कराया। आज प्रदेश में भ्रष्टाचार चरम पर है, पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रशासन का राजनीतिकरण और राजनीति का अपराधीकरण हो चुका है, जिसे जनता ने जवाब देने का मन बना लिया है। pic.twitter.com/UX4EECNEu1 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 9, 2021

The BJP national president stated, "The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookherjee represented the true Bengali culture. We live the rich Bengali culture, which talks of what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow."

He also recalled his last visit to West Bengal when his convoy was attacked and said, "Today I saw that things are better, it was so far so good':

"The attack on a protected leader shows the prevailing law and order situation in the state," said Nadda.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, Nadda also said, "When our government comes to power, we will work for the benefit of the farmers. The BJP government will come in West Bengal and we will implement the PM Kisan Yojna and Ayushman Bharat scheme."

The senior BJP leader also commented on the speculations about cricketer Sourav Ganguly joining the BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly elections and said the 'matter will be discussed once it comes before the party'.

The BJP president was on a one-day visit to Purba Bardhaman district.



बर्धमान, पश्चिम बंगाल में रोडशो के दौरान उमड़ा जनसैलाब इस बात का सबूत है कि जनता बंगाल में कमल खिलाने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। बंगाल की जनता द्वारा भाजपा को मिल रहा अपार स्नेह व आशीर्वाद इस बात का सूचक है कि अबकी बार प्रदेश में 'सोनार बांग्ला' का स्वप्न साकार होने जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/u0JkYoCggo — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 9, 2021

Nadda's rally comes almost 20 days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the poll-bound state.

