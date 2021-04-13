हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 311 BSF personnel test positive for coronavirus in past 24 hours

The consistent rise in coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF) has raised the concern of the forces as to information received by Zee News. 

COVID-19: 311 BSF personnel test positive for coronavirus in past 24 hours
File photo

New Delhi: The consistent rise in coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF) has raised the concern of the forces as to information received by Zee News. In the last 24 hours, as many as 311 new cases of coronavirus have been reported and a total of 1362 BSF personnel are currently infected with COVID-19.

According to the report, at least 16,150 BSF personnel have been infected out of which 14,739 jawans have completely recovered.

Though, other paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, NDRF and NSG have reported far fewer COVID-19 cases than BSF.

According to the report, while 28 new cases have been registered in CRPF, 43 in CISF, 8 in SSB, 31 in ITBP, zero cases of COVID-19 in NDRF and NSG in the past 24 hours. No new case has come to light.

At the same time, the total active cases of coronavirus in other forces are also less compared to BSF.

