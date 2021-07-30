COVID-19 Alert: India reports 44,230 new cases, total tally mounts to 3.15 crore

New Delhi: India reported on Friday 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally of infections to 3.15 crores, as per the Union Health Ministry data. As many as 555 deaths have been overnight taking the overall tally to 423,217 fatalities.

The active cases in the country is at 4,05,155 while the total recoveries crosses 3,07,43,972. Active cases constitute 1.28% of total cases. The weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently it is at 2.43%. Daily positivity rate at 2.44%, remains below 5%.

Over 45,60,33,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.