New Delhi: The Union health ministry has allowed precautionary, or booster, doses of Covid-19 vaccines for all adults from Sunday (April 10) at private vaccination centres.

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres," said the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also informed that over 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years, while 45 per cent in the 12-14 years age group have received the first vaccine dose.

Who is eligible for the precautionary dose?

If a person is 18 years or above, they are eligible to take the precautionary dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

When to take the precautionary dose?

The health ministry said that those who have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centers.

Which vaccine will be given as the precautionary dose?

The individuals will be inoculated with the same Covid-19 vaccine as the first and the second dose as the mixing of vaccines is not allowed in the country. However, final guidelines on vaccinating all above 18 years are yet to be issued.

How to book an appointment for the precautionary dose?

People who are eligible for the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine can book an appointment by visiting the Co-WIN portal, i.e. www.cowin.gov.in, or through the Aarogya Setu App. To book the slot people will have to signing-in through the registered mobile number and Aadhar card.

What is the cost of the booster dose?

According to the government statement, people will have to pay for their booster doses. Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO, Adar Poonawalla also informed that the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 plus taxes per shot. “End-users will pay Rs 600 for the booster dose and the hospitals will get at discounted price,” Poonawalla said in a statement. He also informed that once Covovax dose will cost Rs 900 plus taxes.

Meanwhile, India had commenced administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year. Later, the Center had allowed the booster dose for all those above 60.

