COVID-19 cases in India crossed 88-lakh mark with 41,100 new infections

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 88-lakh mark on Sunday with 41,100 cases reported in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, coronavirus cases stands at 88,14,579 which includes 4,79,216 active cases and 82,05,728 recovered or discharge cases.
The death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the ministry data showed. The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the fifth consecutive day. The total active cases accounts for 5.44 per cent of the total caseload.
The national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 29.
The 447 new fatalities include 105 from Maharashtra, 96 from Delhi, 53 from West Bengal, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from Kerala.
A total of 1,29,635 deaths have so far been reported in the country due to the disease, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of 45,914, followed by Karnataka (11,508), Tamil Nadu (11,466), West Bengal (7,610), Delhi (7,519), Uttar Pradesh (7,354), Andhra Pradesh (6,854), Punjab (4,428) and Gujarat (3,797).
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data in India:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|151
|2
|4315
|11
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19757
|505
|826344
|2155
|6854
|7
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1323
|69
|14421
|102
|48
|1
|4
|Assam
|3964
|425
|205250
|529
|961
|3
|5
|Bihar
|5727
|90
|218689
|376
|1179
|5
|6
|Chandigarh***
|1009
|14381
|246
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19275
|54
|188167
|645
|2562
|17
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|3263
|4
|2
|9
|Delhi
|44456
|127
|430195
|7117
|7519
|96
|10
|Goa
|1653
|62
|43533
|145
|659
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|12512
|123
|170931
|995
|3797
|6
|12
|Haryana
|19538
|125
|176368
|1988
|2011
|5
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6716
|23
|22183
|337
|431
|8
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5728
|83
|94851
|476
|1580
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|3116
|175
|101897
|328
|922
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|27984
|61
|820590
|2198
|11508
|17
|17
|Kerala
|77046
|462
|441523
|6793
|1848
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|978
|11
|6289
|76
|89
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9005
|129
|170969
|876
|3083
|7
|20
|Maharashtra
|86470
|1425
|1612314
|2707
|45914
|105
|21
|Manipur
|3084
|16
|18334
|190
|218
|5
|22
|Meghalaya
|1014
|14
|9518
|63
|100
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|569
|4
|2820
|28
|4
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|807
|80
|8891
|32
|52
|25
|Odisha
|9880
|384
|296516
|1271
|1510
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|1054
|19
|34637
|66
|608
|27
|Punjab***
|5771
|130406
|4428
|28
|Rajasthan
|18053
|396
|203524
|1754
|2056
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|296
|3
|4073
|37
|87
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17154
|594
|727752
|2494
|11466
|12
|31
|Telengana
|15425
|979
|240545
|1637
|1404
|3
|32
|Tripura
|1105
|38
|30478
|64
|362
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4417
|110
|62483
|181
|1102
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23367
|272
|479182
|2002
|7354
|27
|35
|West Bengal
|30792
|709
|390096
|4479
|7610
|53
|Total#
|479216
|1503
|8205728
|42156
|129635
|447
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 14 with 8,05,589 of those tested on Saturday.