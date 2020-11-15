COVID-19 cases in India crossed 88-lakh mark with 41,100 new infections

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 88-lakh mark on Sunday with 41,100 cases reported in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, coronavirus cases stands at 88,14,579 which includes 4,79,216 active cases and 82,05,728 recovered or discharge cases.

The death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the ministry data showed. The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the fifth consecutive day. The total active cases accounts for 5.44 per cent of the total caseload.

The national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 29.

The 447 new fatalities include 105 from Maharashtra, 96 from Delhi, 53 from West Bengal, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from Kerala.

A total of 1,29,635 deaths have so far been reported in the country due to the disease, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of 45,914, followed by Karnataka (11,508), Tamil Nadu (11,466), West Bengal (7,610), Delhi (7,519), Uttar Pradesh (7,354), Andhra Pradesh (6,854), Punjab (4,428) and Gujarat (3,797).

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data in India:

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 151 2 4315 11 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 19757 505 826344 2155 6854 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1323 69 14421 102 48 1 4 Assam 3964 425 205250 529 961 3 5 Bihar 5727 90 218689 376 1179 5 6 Chandigarh*** 1009 14381 246 7 Chhattisgarh 19275 54 188167 645 2562 17 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3263 4 2 9 Delhi 44456 127 430195 7117 7519 96 10 Goa 1653 62 43533 145 659 1 11 Gujarat 12512 123 170931 995 3797 6 12 Haryana 19538 125 176368 1988 2011 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 6716 23 22183 337 431 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5728 83 94851 476 1580 6 15 Jharkhand 3116 175 101897 328 922 1 16 Karnataka 27984 61 820590 2198 11508 17 17 Kerala 77046 462 441523 6793 1848 26 18 Ladakh 978 11 6289 76 89 19 Madhya Pradesh 9005 129 170969 876 3083 7 20 Maharashtra 86470 1425 1612314 2707 45914 105 21 Manipur 3084 16 18334 190 218 5 22 Meghalaya 1014 14 9518 63 100 2 23 Mizoram 569 4 2820 28 4 1 24 Nagaland 807 80 8891 32 52 25 Odisha 9880 384 296516 1271 1510 15 26 Puducherry 1054 19 34637 66 608 27 Punjab*** 5771 130406 4428 28 Rajasthan 18053 396 203524 1754 2056 12 29 Sikkim 296 3 4073 37 87 1 30 Tamil Nadu 17154 594 727752 2494 11466 12 31 Telengana 15425 979 240545 1637 1404 3 32 Tripura 1105 38 30478 64 362 33 Uttarakhand 4417 110 62483 181 1102 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 23367 272 479182 2002 7354 27 35 West Bengal 30792 709 390096 4479 7610 53 Total# 479216 1503 8205728 42156 129635 447

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 14 with 8,05,589 of those tested on Saturday.