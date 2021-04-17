Need Oxygen cylinders at home? Check out these contacts

New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 numbers across the country, the demand for oxygen supply is equally rising. The need for an oxygen cylinder for COVID-19 patients has also led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a comprehensive review meeting to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country.

On Friday (April 16, 2021), inputs from ministries like Health, DPIIT, Steel, Road Transport, etc were shared with PM Modi who stressed that it is important to ensure synergy across ministries and state governments.

PM Modi was informed that the Centre and States are in regular contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with states as on April 20, April 25 and April 30.

An Oxygen cylinder, a high-pressure, non-reactive, seamless tempered steel container for compressed gas (O2), restores tissue oxygen tension by improving oxygen availability in a wide range of conditions.

If you're looking for an Oxygen cylinder at home, you may check out these contacts:

1. You can take a look at Apollo homecare. You can enquire for purchase or for rent by providing your name, phone number, email id and city. Currently, this service is available in Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mysuru, Madurai, Bhubaneswar and Pune.

2. You can also buy it online at Amazon and Flipkart.

3. You can also buy or rent a 5-litre and 10-litre Oxygen cylinder at Portea.

4. You can also check at https://www.air6.in.

5. Oxygen suppliers in Patna:

Oxygen bank - 9334206111, Vidya - 9835420734, Sanjay Sarkar - 8809989999, Amresh - 8797348700, Ramesh Mahajan - 9334486903, Ajay Tiwari - 7257804224, Ronit Ranjan - 9015780787, TN Singh - 9934716122, Santosh Mishra - 9835287776, Vishwanath - 995599981, Marwari Sammelan - 933446039, SP Verma - 9534771419, Gaurav Sinha - 9308409095, Dr Saki - 7679758811, Fehad - 9334101941, Atif - 6204867980, Gangotri - 9608791349.

6. Oxygen suppliers in Ghaziabad:

Apsolabs Pvt Ltd - 8840886102, Aliya Health Care Group Pvt Ltd (Rajeev Pathak) - 9899019007. Oxygen concentrator in Ghaziabad: Ranjit - 9310719082

7. Oxygen suppliers in Noida:

Mittal Air Products - 98993 90876, Oxygen Cylinder Rental - 9810475170, Oxygen concentrator for rent - 7838948874.

8. Oxygen suppliers in Mumbai:

Maharashtra Health Care: 8080106018, Jupiter Equipment - 9619381829, ALL INDIA HEALTH CARE - 9820882022, Care Biomedical - 077382 23332

9. Oxygen suppliers in Bhopal:

Elixir Enterprises - 9893055289, Bharti Air Products - 7552601933

(These contacts are fetched out from public listings, please do verify your area details)