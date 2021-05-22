COVID-19 curfew extended in Uttar Pradesh till May 31, as active cases decline

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh extended the "partial coronavirus curfew" till 7 am on May 31, state officials informed on Saturday. A government order claimed that there were positive results of the statewide partial coronavirus curfew and was successful in breaking the 'chain of transmission'.

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to safeguarding the life and livelihood of the people of the State. In this spirit, we have adopted a partial coronavirus curfew policy in this second wave of COVID. Positive results of the statewide partial coronavirus curfew are being seen. This is helping in breaking the transition chain," it said.

The statement also mentioned that the number of cases was steadily dropping and the curfew was massively supported by the citizens.

"Active cases are steadily decreasing. It is being decided to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 31. Essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work, etc. will continue uninterrupted," it adds.

On May 15, the Chief Minister had chaired a cabinet meeting in which took several important decisions including the extension of the partial COVID curfew.

The partial COVID curfew has been continuously extended in Uttar Pradesh since May 5. Earlier, the state government had imposed weekend curfews.

Uttar Pradesh reported 6046 new COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths in the last 24 hours. While 17,540 people have been recovered from the disease in the said period. The number of active COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 94,482.