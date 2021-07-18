COVID-19: Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar export market closed for 'grossly' violating norms

New Delhi: According to an official order issued by the city authorities on Saturday( July 17, 2021) the Export Market at Sarojini Nagar will remain closed until further orders for "grossly" violating COVID-19 norms.

The order directing closure of the Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market was signed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram, who revealed that, on Saturday, an inspection carried out by him at the market found it "extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all".

"...Various directions have been issued from time to with regards to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New Delhi DDMA minutes of meeting No.SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated 9th July 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions," the order read.

The order further noted that the decision is taken in order to prevent the market from becoming a COVID-19 super spreader.

The Export Market at Sarojini Nagar shall remain closed from Sunday (July 18) till further orders, it noted.

Meanwhile, the national capital was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which Delhi saw a phased unlock process.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 59 COVID-19 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 percent, according to data shared by the health department. The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,027.

