New Delhi: After a gap of 145 days, India on Thursday (July 14) recorded over 20,000 COVID-19 cases while the active cases increased to 1,36,076, said Union Health Ministry report. According to the updated data, a total of 20,139 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 4,36,89,989. The death toll also climbed to 5,25,557 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated, adding that the active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent.

In a span of 24 hours, an increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload, while the daily positivity rate was at 5.10 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.37 per cent, a PTI report said citing the ministry data. It further said that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,28,356, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally reportedly had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, and crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, surpassing the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the report, the country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year, crossing the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The 38 new fatalities include 16 from Kerala, 10 from Maharashtra, four from West Bengal, three from Delhi and one each from Assam, Bihar, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,25,557 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,48,001 from Maharashtra, 70,186 from Kerala, 40,125 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu, 26,288 from Delhi, 23,549 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,255 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. So far, 199.27 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry added.

Assam witnesses highest single-day spike in COVID cases over 5 months

Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over five months as 590 more people tested positive for the infection sais a health bulletin, adding that one person succumbed to the infection after a gap of four days.

According to the National Health Mission bulletin, the state registered a nearly 36 per cent jump in daily infections from the previous day. It had recorded 434 cases on Wednesday. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by Kamrup (59), Dhubri (55) and Goalpara (50).

The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 7,27,909, while a total of 7,992 people have reportedly succumbed to the infection so far, including 1,347 patients who have died due to comorbidities. The daily positivity rate rose to 10.75 per cent as 5,489 samples were tested for COVID-19, said the bulletin.

The state had recorded this year's previous highest number of daily infections on February 4 as 739 cases were detected from 27,729 samples.

Assam now has 2,584 active cases, while 7,17,333 people have recovered from the disease, including 190 in the last 24 hours. A total of 107 people were cured of the disease on the previous day.

A total of 31,510 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccines during the last 24 hours, over 30 per cent less from 45,208 on the previous day. Altogether 4.69 crore doses of vaccines have been administered, including 2.45 crore first doses, 2.15 crore second doses and 8.58 lakh booster doses.

