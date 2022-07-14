New Delhi: A Kerala man, who recently returned from abroad, has shown symptoms of the monkeypox virus and has been admitted to a hospital, news agency PTI reported on Thursday (July 14, 2022) citing state Health Minister Veena George. The minister informed that his samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing. She said the monkeypox disease could be confirmed only after getting the test results.

Without revealing more details, George said that the person showed symptoms of the virus and was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

Recently, a person was also admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of the monkeypox virus. He, however, had tested negative after the report of his blood sample and rash fluid came to Kolkata from NIV, Pune.

WHO 'concerned' about sustained transmission of monkeypox

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had recently said that he is "concerned" about the sustained transmission of monkeypox disease outbreak as it would suggest that the "virus is establishing itself" and it could move into high-risk groups including children, the immunocompromised and pregnant women.

"We are starting to see this with several children already infected," he said.

"With large gatherings happening around the world there are opportunities to both squash the stigma around the virus and spread good information so people can protect themselves," Tedros said.

What is monkeypox virus?

Monkeypox, which was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research, is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. The virus belongs to the family Poxviridae, which also includes the viruses causing smallpox and cowpox disease.

The first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970 and the disease occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

What are symptoms of monkeypox?

The monkeypox virus typically presents itself with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually self-limiting with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks and severe cases can also occur.

How does monkeypox virus spread?

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It reportedly is spread by rodents such as rats, mice, and squirrels.

The monkeypox disease is transmitted through lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

How are monkeypox cases treated?

Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication program also provided protection against monkeypox. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for the prevention of the disease. An antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox, according to WHO.

(With agency inputs)