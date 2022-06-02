New Delhi: India witnessed a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday (June 2, 2022). With 3,712 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,64,544, according to Union health ministry data updated today. The active caseload stands at 19,509. India recorded 5 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 2,584 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,26,20,394, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

#COVID19 | India reports 3,712 fresh cases, 2,584 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 19,509. Daily positivity rate 0.84% pic.twitter.com/OKMxpv3Olj — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.67 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.70 crore on Thursday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,41,989 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has cast doubts on North Korea`s claims of progress in the fight against a Covid-19 outbreak, saying it believes the situation is getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data.

North Korean state media has said the COVID wave has abated, after daily numbers of people with fever topped 390,000 about two weeks ago.

Pyongyang has never directly confirmed how many people have tested positive for the virus but experts suspect underreporting in the figures released through government-controlled media, making it difficult to assess the scale of the situation.

"We assume the situation is getting worse, not better," WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said during a video briefing Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)