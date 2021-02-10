COVID-19: India’s active cases follow steady downward slope, these 2 states account for maximum cases

New Delhi: India has been consistently following a declining slope of active cases. The country’s active caseload has dropped to 1.41 lakh (1,41,511). On Wednesday (February 10), 33 States and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in the last 24 hours.

While a total of 11,067 new daily cases have been recorded, 13,087 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

As per the PIB stats, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 71% of the total Active Cases of the country. While 81.68% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states only.

Meanwhile, 19 States/UTs, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death in the last 24 hours, and two UTs, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, currently have 0 active cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 on February 10 and the recovery rate is 97.27%.

Kerala reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries at 6,475, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka at 2,554 and 513 respectively.

India’s vaccination drive, following a consistent upward slope, at total cumulative vaccination coverage of 66,11,561, which includes 56,10,134 healthcare workers and 10,01,427 frontline workers.

On the other hand, 94 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours and six states account for over 80.85% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 35, followed by Kerala follows at 19 daily deaths.

Live TV