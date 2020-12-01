COVID-19: New MHA guidelines come into effect from December 1- Here’s what’s allowed and what isn’t

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, a new set of rules for “surveillance, containment, and caution” was released by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The new MHA guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday (December 1).

As per the new guidelines, the states and Union Territories have been given the authority to impose local restrictions such as night curfew. The states, however, cannot enforce lockdown without consulting the central government. The MHA has also prohibited the states from sealing their borders.

The ministry also said that local police and municipal corporations are responsible for ensuring that the guidelines are strictly followed.

Here's what's allowed and what isn't

The MHA has permitted all activities outside Containment Zones, except for the following, which have been permitted with certain restrictions:

- International air travel of passengers

- Cinema halls and theatres to operate with up to 50 per cent capacity.

- Swimming pools, only for the training of sportspersons.

- Exhibition halls to operate only for business to business (B2B) purposes.

- Social/ religious/ sports/ entertainment/ educational/ cultural/ religious gatherings, with up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity. A cap of 200 persons in closed spaces.

- No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement.

- Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home.

Maharashtra new travel guidelines

Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for people travelling from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa to carry RT-PCR COVID test reports. Domestic passengers travelling via flight from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will need to carry the RT-PCR negative test report.

The test should be fresh from the past 72 hours of travel, before arrival in Maharashtra.

Night curfew, fine increased in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has imposed some new restrictions to prevent the surge of coronavirus cases in the state. From today, night curfew will remain in place in all towns and cities of Punjab from 10 pm to 5 am.

The fine for flouting Covid-19 norms aree doubled by Punjab government.