COVID-19: Punjab extends night curfew timings by two hours from 6 pm to 5 am

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Confirming the development on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote: "Due to continuous & rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation."

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar told mediapersons, "All shops will remain open till 5 pm." He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

On April 19, a stricter measure was announced including the extension of night curfew by an hour and closure of public spaces like bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes in the wake of the worrying surge in COVID-19 cases.

The new restrictions will come into force from Tuesday in which curfew timing will now start from 8 pm and last till 5 am, instead of the earlier 9 pm to 5 am.