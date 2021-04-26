हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Punjab extends night curfew timings by two hours from 6 pm to 5 am

The Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19: Punjab extends night curfew timings by two hours from 6 pm to 5 am

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Confirming the development on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote: "Due to continuous & rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation."

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar told mediapersons, "All shops will remain open till 5 pm." He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily. 

On April 19, a stricter measure was announced including the extension of night curfew by an hour and closure of public spaces like bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes in the wake of the worrying surge in COVID-19 cases. 

The new restrictions will come into force from Tuesday in which curfew timing will now start from 8 pm and last till 5 am, instead of the earlier 9 pm to 5 am.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19lockdown 2021lockdown 2.0Punjab
Next
Story

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Vacancy begins for 2500 posts, apply on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Must Watch

PT9M23S

Watch Dr. Arvind Kumar speaks about the ways of controlling oxygen level at home