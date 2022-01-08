COVID-safe elections in all 5 states, here're Election Commission guidelines- 10 points

New Delhi: Ending the speculations around postponement of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India on Saturday (January 8) announced the polling schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa Vidhan Sabha polls.

However, the poll body chief Sushil Chandra while addressing the concern of voters, activists and media about conduction of a massive election with a third Omicron wave of COVID-19 is fast approaching, reiterated that COVID safe elections will be ensured by the commission with several such protocols in place.

"We aim to conduct Covid-safe elections in five states with maximum voter participation with extensive preparations," Chandra said. The election to all five states will be wrapped in seven phases starting from February 10 to March 7.

With assembly elections just a month away, here are the COVID protocols/guidelines formulated by the Election Commission of India to curb any further spread of the virus:

Physical rallies, bike rallies, padyatras, roadshows and processions will be allowed till January 15 in view of rising COVID cases. Further decision on this will take after a review meeting and COVID trend in the country.

The Commission has restricted the number of persons allowed for door-to-door campaigns to only five.

All the polling stations across the states will be properly equipped with COVID mitigation facilities like hand sanitisers and masks.

Anyone found in violation of these protocols will be punished strictly

The number of booths has been increased to ensure minimum crowd at one place and polling time has been increased by an hour.

Poll candidates have been given an option to file online nominations to avoid physical contact.

COVID patients and senior citizens above 80, who are at higher risk of catching the virus can vote via postal ballot

All elected officers for the election will be treated as frontline workers and those eligible will be given a precaution dose of the COVID vaccine.

No victory rallies or processions will be allowed after the results

A campaign curfew will be imposed between 8 pm to 8 am throughout the election process.

The Election Commission has also announced that these protocols have been put in place after considering the opinion of health to ensure COVID-safe elections.

Subsequently, calling COVID-19 an unpredictable crisis, EC Chief Sushil Chandra said that the need of the hour is to continue the necessary processes with complete caution and not panic.

The assembly elections in all five states will be completed in total seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The result will come out on March 10.

