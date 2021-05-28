COVID-19: Tamil Nadu gets 486 Oxygen concentrators from USISPF

Chennai: The US-India Friendship Alliance, an affiliate of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), donated 486 oxygen concentrators to Tamil Nadu.

The oxygen concentrators were airlifted from Foshan, China to New Delhi, and were flown to Chennai subsequently as air cargo.

As per the Instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, 50 oxygen concentrators were moved to districts Erode, Tiruppur and Salem each. The remaining 336 were moved to the Coimbatore district on Friday.

The oxygen concentrators are meant to be deployed at various hospitals and COVID care centres in each of these districts.

Currently, the state is reporting nearly 34,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, whereas the recoveries are around 30,000. Daily deaths being reported are over 450 for the past few days and so far, over 22,000 persons in the state have lost their lives to the pandemic.

While the number of cases in Chennai has come down from nearly 7,000 to 2,800, it is the second-largest district Coimbatore that is seeing a spike. Coimbatore is witnessing over 4,700 daily cases.

Live TV