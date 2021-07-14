हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 third wave alert: Regulate crowd or else restrictions will be reimposed, Centre to states

The Centre warned all states and UTs that blatant violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour could lead to a third wave of the novel coronavirus in India. 

File photo

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday (July 14) warned all states and Union Territories (UTs) that if COVID-appropriate behaviour was not followed then there is a possibility that the third wave of the novel coronavirus will hit India soon. 

The direction comes amid reports of "blatant violations" of COVID-19 norms from several parts across the country, especially in public transport and hill stations. The governent warned that if people fail in follow appropriate safety measures specified by the government then the number of coronavirus infections is much likely to rise.

An advisory by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla read: "Blatant violation of Covid norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations. Massive crowds are thronging the market places too, violating norms of social distancing."

Earlier, the MHA had issued an order for the implementation of targeted and prompt action for COVID-19 management. Bhalla mentioned there is need to ensure that the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour are not maintained at any establishment, premises, markets, and such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made it clear that the officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour. The advisory made it clear that such actions are necessary for containing the spread of Covid-19, and that "the defaulter shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws".

